A View to Remember

Yosemite is an iconic travel destination for a reason, it truly spectacular. Sadly with Covid restrictions and frustrating over-crowding anyway, I've not returned in some years. So instead I relive past journeys through pics...I love black and white imagery so I'm gonna try the month-long Flash of Red February challenge and see how far I get. ( http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44617/flash-of-red-february-week-1-begins-in-2-days) Please pardon me if I post more than one image once in awhile as a color image may slip in for some reason as well!Maybe, Bob?I am ever grateful for your continued comments, favs, follows and especially your own imagery. Peace