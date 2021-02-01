Sign up
216 / 365
A View to Remember
Yosemite is an iconic travel destination for a reason, it truly spectacular. Sadly with Covid restrictions and frustrating over-crowding anyway, I've not returned in some years. So instead I relive past journeys through pics...
I love black and white imagery so I'm gonna try the month-long Flash of Red February challenge and see how far I get. (
http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44617/flash-of-red-february-week-1-begins-in-2-days)
Please pardon me if I post more than one image once in awhile as a color image may slip in for some reason as well!
Maybe, Bob?
I am ever grateful for your continued comments, favs, follows and especially your own imagery. Peace
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
3
2
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1373
photos
186
followers
183
following
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
210
211
212
213
214
215
405
216
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Tags
black and white
,
reflection
,
water
,
landscape
,
mountains
,
b/w
,
yosemite
,
iconic
,
for2021
Graeme Stevens
ace
stunning - an absolute must on black as well
February 2nd, 2021
Carole G
ace
Beautiful
February 2nd, 2021
summerfield
ace
i have seen so many photos of yosemite, in fact i have a slew in my archives, taken by my sister. they were dramatic, but this is a different story altogether. the crispy and clear details of the ridges of the mountains and the trees, even in the reflection, they're so amazingly stunning because it's in black and white. aces!
February 2nd, 2021
