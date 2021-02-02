Sign up
Tenaya's Pond
Our old dog Tenaya was told to go get a stick while we photographed. He pulled a huge dead tree out of the water in response! Hence the title cuz I've no idea what this spot's real name is...
Another entry into the February Flash of Red challenge, landscape for week 1.
Thanks you for visiting! Peace
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
3
2
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Tags
black and white
,
sky
,
water
,
rocks
,
landscape
,
b/w
,
monotone
,
for2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
This is gorgeous!
February 3rd, 2021
LManning
ace
Wonderful light. I love the ripples in the pond.
February 3rd, 2021
MaureenPP
ace
Wow what a beautiful image - I love it. One of those images you could frame and live with forever.
February 3rd, 2021
