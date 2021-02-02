Previous
Next
Tenaya's Pond by aikiuser
217 / 365

Tenaya's Pond

Our old dog Tenaya was told to go get a stick while we photographed. He pulled a huge dead tree out of the water in response! Hence the title cuz I've no idea what this spot's real name is...

Another entry into the February Flash of Red challenge, landscape for week 1.

Thanks you for visiting! Peace
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
This is gorgeous!
February 3rd, 2021  
LManning ace
Wonderful light. I love the ripples in the pond.
February 3rd, 2021  
MaureenPP ace
Wow what a beautiful image - I love it. One of those images you could frame and live with forever.
February 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise