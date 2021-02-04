After the Burn

Hauntingly beautiful in color, I thought I'd give this a go in b/w due to it being Flash of Red February. Not sure I'm entirely satisfied with it, but I did mention to a certain someone that to "just post and move along" was a mantra I should probably adopt. ...or at least be much more mindful of.



Thank you for all your wonderful comments and favs on my forays into the world of monochrome landscapes this week. And most especially, thank you for the inspiration you provide to continue muddling along! Peace