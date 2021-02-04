Previous
After the Burn by aikiuser
After the Burn

Hauntingly beautiful in color, I thought I'd give this a go in b/w due to it being Flash of Red February. Not sure I'm entirely satisfied with it, but I did mention to a certain someone that to "just post and move along" was a mantra I should probably adopt. ...or at least be much more mindful of.

Thank you for all your wonderful comments and favs on my forays into the world of monochrome landscapes this week. And most especially, thank you for the inspiration you provide to continue muddling along! Peace
aikiuser (jenn)

moni kozi
This looks hauntingly beautiful in black and white. Maybe some day you post the colored version as well.
I like the perspective and the hazy top.
It it is a beautiful sad photograph.
And looks awesome on dark mode. I'd frame this one in a wide dark frame.
February 5th, 2021  
Diana ace
wonderful capture of these beautiful trees.
February 5th, 2021  
moni kozi
The thumbnails in the 'View this month' section look so gorgeous. All black and white, with a splash of blue and a tiny washed speck of yellow.
February 5th, 2021  
