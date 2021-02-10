Previous
Treasure of Time by aikiuser
Treasure of Time

It seems not nearly as many people wear wrist watches anymore, what with smart phones being the time teller of choice these days. I seem to be one of those folks who actually can't wear one anyway, not without buying a new battery every two weeks, if it even stays in working order at all. As a solution, the mommster gave me this treasured pocket watch many years ago and I still carry it with me, changing the battery a more normal every 3-4 years instead.

An entry for this year's Feburary FOR challenge, "Treasures, Trinkets or Trash."

10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

aikiuser (jenn)

Kathy A ace
Nice shot of your treasured watch.
February 11th, 2021  
moni kozi
beautiful composition!
February 11th, 2021  
Sue ace
I love the light snd composition of this
February 11th, 2021  
