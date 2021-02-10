Treasure of Time

It seems not nearly as many people wear wrist watches anymore, what with smart phones being the time teller of choice these days. I seem to be one of those folks who actually can't wear one anyway, not without buying a new battery every two weeks, if it even stays in working order at all. As a solution, the mommster gave me this treasured pocket watch many years ago and I still carry it with me, changing the battery a more normal every 3-4 years instead.



An entry for this year's Feburary FOR challenge, "Treasures, Trinkets or Trash."



I continue to be inspired by you imagery, thank you for visiting mine. Peace