The Protector, v2

This is Dan. He was living with a part-time prostitute under the streets of LA. A self-professed master of numerous martial arts, a medical student, professional motorbike racer, and semi-pro ball player and who knows what else. He told me he was living under this bridge to keep others who live there safe from the threat of night visitors...



A confession, this is an older image. In fact I posted the color version during my first year on 365 10 years ago! Maybe a cheat, but I had been wanting to convert this to b/w for some time and FOR "Portraits" gave me a good excuse to revisit it.



Peace