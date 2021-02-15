Previous
The Protector, v2 by aikiuser
The Protector, v2

This is Dan. He was living with a part-time prostitute under the streets of LA. A self-professed master of numerous martial arts, a medical student, professional motorbike racer, and semi-pro ball player and who knows what else. He told me he was living under this bridge to keep others who live there safe from the threat of night visitors...

A confession, this is an older image. In fact I posted the color version during my first year on 365 10 years ago! Maybe a cheat, but I had been wanting to convert this to b/w for some time and FOR "Portraits" gave me a good excuse to revisit it.

Peace
aikiuser (jenn)

Dianne
A fantastic image in b&w. Fav
February 16th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Wonder where he is now??
February 16th, 2021  
moni kozi
Great photograph. Great story.
He has something of Jack Nicholson and Bruce Willis in his countenance.
February 16th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
A super model - you might not have been able to get a good man like this since, so nice to see this one - history is also truth!
February 16th, 2021  
Monique ace
Like his eyes
February 16th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
A very powerful portrait! Makes a great b&w image!
February 16th, 2021  
