No Talent by aikiuser
234 / 365

No Talent

Truth in advertising...

Another from the archives, newly processed to b/w for FOR portrait week. I truly cannot image how folks without homes are coping with Covid on top of all their other struggles...

19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

aikiuser (jenn)

@aikiuser
Ha and ow. Brave to get this shot so close up, by the way. I like the pov and caption, as always.
February 20th, 2021  
@aikiuser Jenn - your image is so strong, a feeling jolt through my entire body with intense sadness. Great photojournalistic shot.
February 20th, 2021  
