No Talent
Truth in advertising...
Another from the archives, newly processed to b/w for FOR portrait week. I truly cannot image how folks without homes are coping with Covid on top of all their other struggles...
Thank you for so many wonderful comments, favs and follows. They are very much appreciated--Peace
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Tags
black and white
b/w
hard life
for2021homeless
JAKB
ace
Ha and ow. Brave to get this shot so close up, by the way. I like the pov and caption, as always.
February 20th, 2021
Sylvia
ace
@aikiuser
Jenn - your image is so strong, a feeling jolt through my entire body with intense sadness. Great photojournalistic shot.
February 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
