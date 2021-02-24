Sign up
239 / 365
Dance of the Sand Trees
A little abstract for FOR. I love how the ocean water makes these designs in the sand.
Thank you for stopping by! Peace
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1398
photos
190
followers
188
following
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
black and white
,
abstract
,
b/w
,
monotone
,
ffor2021
moni kozi
This is mesmerizing!
February 25th, 2021
