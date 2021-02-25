Previous
Beginnings by aikiuser
Beginnings

"Trees give peace to the souls of men."
- Nora Waln

...and more than a few women as well, I might add. Bob

Peace, all
moni kozi
What a beautiful photograph!
February 26th, 2021  
Helge Erik Storheim ace
Love the image and editing
February 26th, 2021  
Mark Lawrence ace
very effective, great lighting on the leaves.
February 26th, 2021  
Helen Westerbeke
gorgeous processing
February 26th, 2021  
Wylie ace
Almost infra red. lovely.
February 26th, 2021  
