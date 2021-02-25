Sign up
Previous
Next
240 / 365
Beginnings
"Trees give peace to the souls of men."
- Nora Waln
...and more than a few women as well, I might add. Bob
Peace, all
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
5
2
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1399
photos
191
followers
188
following
65% complete
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Tags
black and white
,
leaves
,
trees
,
forest
,
b/w
,
monotone
,
new growth
,
etsooi
,
for2021
moni kozi
What a beautiful photograph!
February 26th, 2021
Helge Erik Storheim
ace
Love the image and editing
February 26th, 2021
Mark Lawrence
ace
very effective, great lighting on the leaves.
February 26th, 2021
Helen Westerbeke
gorgeous processing
February 26th, 2021
Wylie
ace
Almost infra red. lovely.
February 26th, 2021
