The Blue Window in B/W

I've been rather enjoying looking at older images anew thru the eyes of black and white. Usually I respond more to b/w images, but originally I was quite drawn to the bold colors of this cool adobe (near Georgia O'Keeffe's estate in New Mexico). Upon reprocessing the image to b/w for this month's FOR challenge, however, I found myself more intrigued by the form, texture and lighting in this little scene. Bob, I believe.



Peace