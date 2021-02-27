Previous
The Blue Window in B/W by aikiuser
The Blue Window in B/W

I've been rather enjoying looking at older images anew thru the eyes of black and white. Usually I respond more to b/w images, but originally I was quite drawn to the bold colors of this cool adobe (near Georgia O'Keeffe's estate in New Mexico). Upon reprocessing the image to b/w for this month's FOR challenge, however, I found myself more intrigued by the form, texture and lighting in this little scene. Bob, I believe.

Big thanks for all the recent comments and favs, I truly appreciate your consideration!

Peace
Photo Details

