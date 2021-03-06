Sign up
Cornered
Determined to post a photo I had actually taken today, I whipped out the trusty iPhone and snapped a branch of the philodendron (aka green growie) which resides in my bedroom corner. That is all, Bob.
Many thanks to everyone for your comments and favs of previous images. I truly appreciate them all!
Peace
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
Tags
black and white
,
plant
,
shadow
,
b/w
