Backyard Birdage
Nothing very arty here, but I do so enjoy all the little birds we get in our tiny yard which is little more than a patio.
My continued thanks for all your visits, comments and favs. And most especially for all the wonderful images I continue to enjoy and be inspired by.
Peace, all!
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1412
photos
193
followers
191
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
14th February 2021 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
color
,
camelia
,
goldfinch
,
just another bird
