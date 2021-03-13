Sign up
256 / 365
Alley Cat
This was one of hundreds of stray cats roaming the streets of Greece. Customs wouldn't let me take any of them home, I don't know why.
Thank you for your view, comments and favs--much appreciated!
Peace
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
2
0
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1415
photos
195
followers
192
following
70% complete
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
Kathy A
ace
That little cat doesn’t look terribly happy
March 14th, 2021
moni kozi
O'Malley????
Great capture
March 14th, 2021
365 Project
close
