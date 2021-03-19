Previous
Lone Tree ...Again by aikiuser
Lone Tree ...Again

So, a very observant friend, who shall remain anonymous but is super awesome, alerted me to the fact that I recently posted a duplicate image. It would be one thing if I had done it with many months in-between and had a reasonable excuse. But noooo, it was a repeat from just 5 weeks ago! Yeesh. I guess I'm glad she liked my image enough to remember it at least. Anyway, this is the image that I had INTENDED to post, a revisit to the same tree...

Notes to Self:
A. Remember to remove previously posted images from working 365 folder.
B. Please make a point of posting at a reasonable hour instead of 2:00 in the morning.

Thank you so much for your visits!

Peace
aikiuser (jenn)

judith deacon ace
I love this, that's a wonderful tree but in no way detracts from the landscape in general. Fav
March 20th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous textures!
March 20th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wonderful shot!
March 20th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
So interesting with the low clouds and wonderful textures!
March 20th, 2021  
Yolanda ace
Beautiful pic
March 20th, 2021  
