Lone Tree ...Again

So, a very observant friend, who shall remain anonymous but is super awesome, alerted me to the fact that I recently posted a duplicate image. It would be one thing if I had done it with many months in-between and had a reasonable excuse. But noooo, it was a repeat from just 5 weeks ago! Yeesh. I guess I'm glad she liked my image enough to remember it at least. Anyway, this is the image that I had INTENDED to post, a revisit to the same tree...



Notes to Self:

A. Remember to remove previously posted images from working 365 folder.

B. Please make a point of posting at a reasonable hour instead of 2:00 in the morning.



Thank you so much for your visits!



Peace