Comin' Atcha by aikiuser
Comin' Atcha

I love birds of all kinds, all animals really, but I gotta admit that gulls aren't my favorite to photograph. But this juvie running right at me was kinda cute and I couldn't help myself!

Thanks for visiting--Peace!
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

aikiuser (jenn)

Wylie ace
Action shot! fav
March 24th, 2021  
JT Simpson ace
Run for you lives!!! It's the Galloping Gull...
Fantastic action shot, Jenn, although you'd think that the "Suds" in the background would have cleaned him up a bit. Fav!
March 24th, 2021  
PhylM-S ace
Lol this pulled me in as I viewing the recently uploaded page. He might be a gull but this guy seems to have a lot of personality! Could be me projecting but I suspect it’s more the artistry of the photographer and her perfect angle/POV... even the droplets of water, perfect!
Correction-I wa pulled in while viewing the “Latest” page.
March 24th, 2021  
Richard Brown ace
Great shot and view point! fav
March 24th, 2021  
