Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
266 / 365
Comin' Atcha
I love birds of all kinds, all animals really, but I gotta admit that gulls aren't my favorite to photograph. But this juvie running right at me was kinda cute and I couldn't help myself!
Thanks for visiting--Peace!
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1425
photos
201
followers
196
following
72% complete
View this month »
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
just another bird
Wylie
ace
Action shot! fav
March 24th, 2021
JT Simpson
ace
Run for you lives!!! It's the Galloping Gull...
Fantastic action shot, Jenn, although you'd think that the "Suds" in the background would have cleaned him up a bit. Fav!
March 24th, 2021
PhylM-S
ace
Lol this pulled me in as I viewing the recently uploaded page. He might be a gull but this guy seems to have a lot of personality! Could be me projecting but I suspect it’s more the artistry of the photographer and her perfect angle/POV... even the droplets of water, perfect!
Correction-I wa pulled in while viewing the “Latest” page.
March 24th, 2021
Richard Brown
ace
Great shot and view point! fav
March 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Fantastic action shot, Jenn, although you'd think that the "Suds" in the background would have cleaned him up a bit. Fav!
Correction-I wa pulled in while viewing the “Latest” page.