327 / 365
No Parking
I would have liked a shopping cart, a couch or some other element in the image to create more of a story, but I rather liked the stark geometry anyway.
Please pardon the multiple uploads, slowly but surely filling in some holes. Thanks for your continued support!
Peace
28th May 2021
28th May 21
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1489
photos
213
followers
190
following
90% complete
6
2
1
2020 and Beyond!
Tags
parking lot
,
warehouse
,
geometry
,
move alone nothing to see here
Kate
ace
Nice symmetry
June 1st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I think it's cool!
June 1st, 2021
