Previous
Next
Crap Shot by aikiuser
341 / 365

Crap Shot

Literally. Deer poop. Because, why not?

Please pardon the multiple posts, still trying to catch up and fill some calendar holes. ...Nearly there at last!

Many thanks for stopping by, I shall be doing my own commenting soon!

Peace
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
Well, the deer poop is where it belongs: between those two stone buttocks... :D :D :D
June 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise