Don't Look

Another fab day with my peeps @pixelchix, @elatedpixie and @soylentgreenpics! First adding some personally painted rocks to the "rock snake" of Atascadero mentioned in previous posts and then on to the back roads of Morro Bay to search for owls. ...Found 'em! These three Great Horned owlets are getting ready to hit the road on their own in a few weeks so it was extra special to find them together hanging out on a high ledge. Yeah, you may see this exact shot elsewhere, but the more the merrier! I never caught the third baby looking this way, but one of the other shooters may have, check out their posts for potential!
As always and ever, I truly appreciate all the time you take with your visits, kind comments and favs--thank you!