Mexican Hat by aikiuser
352 / 365

Mexican Hat

Another little detail in the mommster's yard. I took a few pics showing the masses together, but settled in favor of a more simple approach.

Visiting @aikimomm for a couple of weeks so not sure how much time I'll have for commenting. Thank you for your views in spite of my absence!

Peace
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

aikiuser (jenn)

@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Diana
Absolutely stunning, love everything about this shot. Have a wonderful visit with your Mom. Katja will be leaving me tomorrow :-(
June 19th, 2021  
Babs
What a beautiful flower. fav
June 19th, 2021  
