Mexican Hat
Another little detail in the mommster's yard. I took a few pics showing the masses together, but settled in favor of a more simple approach.
Visiting
@aikimomm
for a couple of weeks so not sure how much time I'll have for commenting. Thank you for your views in spite of my absence!
Peace
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
2
3
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1512
photos
215
followers
190
following
96% complete
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
18th June 2021 6:16pm
flower
color
bloom
alone
soft
Diana
ace
Absolutely stunning, love everything about this shot. Have a wonderful visit with your Mom. Katja will be leaving me tomorrow :-(
June 19th, 2021
Babs
ace
What a beautiful flower. fav
June 19th, 2021
