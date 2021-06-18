Previous
The mommster and I kept hearing a lovely "chirp-chirp-chirp trill" sound coming from an unseen bird the last day or so but could never spot the dang thing. Finally, I managed a brief sighting or two and it turned out to be this spotted towhee. I believe there are more than one frequenting her yard and I hope to have my camera at the ready for a potentially better shot. But yeesh, these little dudes are elusive!

Okay. Last post of the night as I'm caught up after missing a few days due to being on the road. Thanks as ever for hanging in there with me--you're the best!

Peace, all
Maggiemae ace
Oh you were so good at being patient! I can hear bird sounds hidden in the bush or trees and after 15mins give up! fav
June 19th, 2021  
