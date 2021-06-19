Sign up
A Long Cool Sip
In a garden such as my mom's there are bound to be numerous butterflies of a good many varieties. I don't know the name of this one, but I thought it was especially pretty on the blue.
As ever, I do so appreciate your time--thank you!
Peace
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Babs
ace
Excellent macro. fav.
June 20th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
such an awesome macro - that eye is fantastic on black
June 20th, 2021
Monique
ace
Wow, amazing shot
June 20th, 2021
Dianne
This is gorgeous.
June 20th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Brilliant focusing! fav
June 20th, 2021
Rob Z
ace
What marvellous detail and focus! He seems to have his eye on you...
June 20th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Such wonderful detail
June 20th, 2021
