Revel
Spotted while dining outside at a local Silver City eatery. Something about fresh flowers in front of an old, brightly colored but peeling wall intrigued me, Bob.
Thank you for stopping by, I so much appreciate your time!
Peace
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1515
photos
216
followers
190
following
97% complete
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
Views
5
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th June 2021 6:34pm
flower
,
texture
,
cracked
,
stucco
,
painted wall
