Screen Capture
Found on the mommster's screen door, this little guy has been there for weeks. Not usually one for dead things, but somehow it still has a unique beauty and it makes me smile upon entering her home.
I'm afraid my commenting has been rather sparse of late, but I sincerely thank you for sharing all your fabulous images. They are delightful to see and always such an inspiration!
Peace, all
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Tags
moth
,
beauty in death
Diana
ace
It does look lovely, surprising that it is there so long already.
June 23rd, 2021
