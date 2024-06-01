Dinner Guest

We had been watching this nest for the last couple of years or so and were fortunate to see this beauty at home with her chicks recently. However, those of you with, er, eagle eyes will notice that something isn't quite right in this image. I mean, since when do bald eagle chicks have "bald" heads? Well, it seems daddy went hunting for supper one day and brought in a young redtail hawk to feast upon. Only problem was that he didn't kill it first. Upon getting dropped in the nest, this little guy spoke up about how hungry he was and mama's maternal insticts kicked in. She now feeds two of her own as well as this couldabeentasty adopted offspring. ...now we gotta hope that when the little one fledges, it doesn't become a target once more!