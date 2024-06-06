Previous
Silver City Corners, #3 by aikiuser
Silver City Corners, #3

Another in the series. It really is an intriguing downtown. Lots of history, a true Billy the Kid western town. Not sure how the holiday wrapping paper covering the window fits in, but still. ;-P

Peace!
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

