Photo 372
Silver City Corners, #3
Another in the series. It really is an intriguing downtown. Lots of history, a true Billy the Kid western town. Not sure how the holiday wrapping paper covering the window fits in, but still. ;-P
Peace!
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Tags
abstract
,
architecture
,
wonky
,
another corner
