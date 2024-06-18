Previous
Goofball by aikiuser
Goofball

Ripley, just hangin' out.

Peace
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

aikiuser (jenn)

@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Heh heh! Cute capture!
June 18th, 2024  
Love it.
June 18th, 2024  
Awww… this is super fantastic and gave me a big smile. Super fav and awesome tonal range too.
June 18th, 2024  
