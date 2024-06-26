Previous
Happy Birthday! by aikiuser
Photo 392

Happy Birthday!

Keeffer (top) and Ripley turned 7 today and are as adorable as ever. ...just wish they still cuddled together, it was always so sweet!

Peace, all
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise