Snack Time by aikiuser
Photo 397

Snack Time

A red-tailed hawk protecting its lunch.

Peace, all!
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

aikiuser (jenn)

summerfield ace
seems he stole one of the other birds' little ones. nice capture. aces!
July 2nd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
You must have a wonderful lens! Great photo.
July 2nd, 2024  
Rick ace
Great capture.
July 2nd, 2024  
amyK ace
Great shot
July 2nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Great shot
July 2nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Superb photo, you really captured the moment. Awesome
July 2nd, 2024  
