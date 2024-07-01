Sign up
Previous
Photo 397
Snack Time
A red-tailed hawk protecting its lunch.
Peace, all!
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
6
2
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1556
photos
118
followers
109
following
Tags
bird
,
lunch
,
hawk
summerfield
ace
seems he stole one of the other birds' little ones. nice capture. aces!
July 2nd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
You must have a wonderful lens! Great photo.
July 2nd, 2024
Rick
ace
Great capture.
July 2nd, 2024
amyK
ace
Great shot
July 2nd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Great shot
July 2nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Superb photo, you really captured the moment. Awesome
July 2nd, 2024
