Previous
Photo 424
Bringing Home the Bacon
Another from the beaver pond. So fun to watch!
Thank you for stopping by. I’m afraid I’m being in my commenting, I shall attempt to catch up soon! Peace
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
aikiuser (jenn)
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Photo Details
Tags
worker
,
beaver
,
“bread
,
winner”
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture, such a beautiful scene and light.
July 29th, 2024
