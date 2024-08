The Kids

More from the beaver pond, they are just so fun to watch! We reported their activities to the local conservation group the Beaver Brigade (yes, that's their actual name!) and while they knew there was a couple of adults at this location, they did not know about the whole family. Now they've asked us to go every week and record and report their activities. Pretty cool!



Apologies for being so far behind in my commenting, I shall attempt to catch up a bit soon. Peace, all!