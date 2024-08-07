Sign up
Photo 434
Color in the Mist
It'll be 75 degrees they said. It'll be sunny they said. They would be wrong. But... Any day on the water is a good day!
Thank you for your recent comments and faves. Much appreciated! Peace
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
6
5
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1594
photos
122
followers
113
following
119% complete
428
429
430
431
432
433
434
435
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
2020 and Beyond!
water
boats
ocean
fog
bay
kayak
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture, I love this foggy scene and pop of colour. I also love that yacht in the middle.
August 9th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous atmospheric capture
August 9th, 2024
FunnyFace
ace
Fab with the pop of red! Looks great. I've had the same before with sea mist, really hot driving there then freezing and foggy on the beach :-)
August 9th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful composition. The pop of red in the mist is perfect.
August 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Love the title and capture!
August 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely composition what a fabulous scene fav
August 9th, 2024
