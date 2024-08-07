Previous
Color in the Mist by aikiuser
Photo 434

Color in the Mist

It'll be 75 degrees they said. It'll be sunny they said. They would be wrong. But... Any day on the water is a good day!

Thank you for your recent comments and faves. Much appreciated! Peace
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
119% complete

Diana ace
Such a stunning capture, I love this foggy scene and pop of colour. I also love that yacht in the middle.
August 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous atmospheric capture
August 9th, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
Fab with the pop of red! Looks great. I've had the same before with sea mist, really hot driving there then freezing and foggy on the beach :-)
August 9th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful composition. The pop of red in the mist is perfect.
August 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Love the title and capture!
August 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely composition what a fabulous scene fav
August 9th, 2024  
