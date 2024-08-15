Previous
Patience by aikiuser
Photo 442

Patience

This night heron spent a long time in one spot just waiting for a tasty fish for supper. Viewed large, you can see a droplet from its beak. ...along with who knows how many other mistakes!

Peace, all.
15th August 2024

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
FunnyFace ace
Oh, that's just awesome! Never heard of a night heron, beaut of a bird. The droplet is just fab, wonderful timing.
August 16th, 2024  
