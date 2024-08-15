Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 442
Patience
This night heron spent a long time in one spot just waiting for a tasty fish for supper. Viewed large, you can see a droplet from its beak. ...along with who knows how many other mistakes!
Peace, all.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1601
photos
125
followers
112
following
121% complete
View this month »
435
436
437
438
439
440
441
442
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drip
,
b/w
,
monotone
,
night heron
,
another bird
FunnyFace
ace
Oh, that's just awesome! Never heard of a night heron, beaut of a bird. The droplet is just fab, wonderful timing.
August 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close