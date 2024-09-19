Sign up
Photo 477
Squirrel!
Another common critter on our walk, but also very fun to see!
Peace
19th September 2024
19th Sep 24
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Tags
squirrel
FunnyFace
ace
Oh, fab capture! He looks different to the squirrels here, which is weird as they were an American import to the Uk (and did brilliantly!).
October 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
A lovely capture and bokeh!
October 3rd, 2024
