Golden Helicon by aikiuser
Photo 488

Golden Helicon

Or Heliconius Hecale for all you scientific types out there. Another from the Victoria Butterfly Gardens, a spectacular venue not to be missed if you're in the area!

Apologies again for the multiple uploads. Finally filled the holes in my project, hopefully I can stay better on task from now on. ...at least for a little while, anyway!

Thank you for stopping by!
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

aikiuser (jenn)

@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Rick Schies ace
Such beauty and so delicate.
October 17th, 2024  
