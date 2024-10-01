Previous
Red Shoulder by aikiuser
Photo 480

Red Shoulder

A beautiful day on the coast turned gray once again in the afternoon. Ah, well. I really can't complain about living 3 blocks from the ocean as the crow flies!

I do wish I could find a bit of creative mojo, tho. I've missed a bunch of days recently as I don't seem able to find interest or new-ness to my shots these days...

Thanks for your continuing visits! Peace
aikiuser (jenn)

June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
gloria jones ace
Super capture
October 2nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
He looks so good in that natural perch!
October 2nd, 2024  
