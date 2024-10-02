Sign up
Previous
Photo 481
Night's Day
Saw this Black-crowned Night Heron looking for fish a couple days ago on an afternoon nature walk. We see plenty of these beautes around, but never tire of them. A bit Bob if you've the time...
Thank you for stopping by! Peace
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
2
0
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1640
photos
126
followers
113
following
474
475
476
477
478
479
480
481
Tags
heron
,
monotone
,
post-processing
,
more birds
FunnyFace
ace
Aww, smashing capture and processing, looks like a rather fine drawing.
October 3rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured and presented.
October 3rd, 2024
