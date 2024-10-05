Previous
Lonchura Striata (?) by aikiuser
Lonchura Striata (?)

I'm not at all sure that's what this is, couldn't find an exact match online. Looks like a munia of some kind perhaps? Any good birders out there who might know??

This beauty was one of many birds flying in and around the Victoria Butterfly Gardens. Beware, there will be many upcoming images of some creatures found there!

Peace!
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

aikiuser (jenn)

@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
