Previous
Papilio Memnon by aikiuser
Photo 488

Papilio Memnon

I think, anyway. Otherwise known as a Great Mormon. ...or as I like to call it, a pretty blue-black butterfly.

This is one of thousands at the Victoria Butterfly Gardens. If ever you have a chance to visit this place, DO IT! It is a magnificent space and beyond the flutterbys, there are many birds, insects and reptiles in a gorgeous, lush botanical setting. I'm going through some photos from several years ago that I've not processed for some reason. Stay tuned for many from this incredible venue...

Thank you mucho for all your lovely comments and favs. I appreciate them all! Peace
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
She's a definite beauty
October 7th, 2024  
Diane ace
Love your pretty blue-black butterfly! Sounds like a great place to visit.
October 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise