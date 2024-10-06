Papilio Memnon

I think, anyway. Otherwise known as a Great Mormon. ...or as I like to call it, a pretty blue-black butterfly.



This is one of thousands at the Victoria Butterfly Gardens. If ever you have a chance to visit this place, DO IT! It is a magnificent space and beyond the flutterbys, there are many birds, insects and reptiles in a gorgeous, lush botanical setting. I'm going through some photos from several years ago that I've not processed for some reason. Stay tuned for many from this incredible venue...



