Red Light District
Photo 490

Red Light District

The Amphitrite Point Lighthouse at Ucluelet, Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Named after the sea goddess (wife of Poseidon), it is the only active lighthouse in the Tofino-Ucluelet area accessible by car. It was forboding on this gray day, but I was quite intrigued by its shape which was apparently designed to withstand strong westerly storms coming off the Pacific Ocean after the first, smaller, wooden one was destroyed by bad weather.

Bob

Apologies for the mass uploads as I attempt once again to catch up. Thanks as ever for stopping by! Peace
7th October 2024

aikiuser (jenn)

@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely looking lighthouse, wonderful rocks and reflection.
October 12th, 2024  
