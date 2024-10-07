Red Light District

The Amphitrite Point Lighthouse at Ucluelet, Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Named after the sea goddess (wife of Poseidon), it is the only active lighthouse in the Tofino-Ucluelet area accessible by car. It was forboding on this gray day, but I was quite intrigued by its shape which was apparently designed to withstand strong westerly storms coming off the Pacific Ocean after the first, smaller, wooden one was destroyed by bad weather.



