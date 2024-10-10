Previous
Next
Night Sky by aikiuser
Photo 490

Night Sky

I live in California. We're not supposed to see the Northern Lights here. However, this recent solar flare has been crazy so at midnight we packed up our gear and headed up into the hills over the fog, set up our cameras and stayed 'til 4:30 in the morning in hopes we would catch anything cool. We did. Not the most dramatic of auroras, esp since the naked eye couldn't see what as much as the camera could, but incredible nonetheless! Of particular interest to me was how the color delineation was right through the MIlky Way.

I'm once again way behind in posting and commenting, but I am still looking at and enjoying all your lovely images! Thanks for stopping by--Peace.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
134% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Oh, wow! Worth the hike into the hills. Just beautiful.
October 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise