Night Sky

I live in California. We're not supposed to see the Northern Lights here. However, this recent solar flare has been crazy so at midnight we packed up our gear and headed up into the hills over the fog, set up our cameras and stayed 'til 4:30 in the morning in hopes we would catch anything cool. We did. Not the most dramatic of auroras, esp since the naked eye couldn't see what as much as the camera could, but incredible nonetheless! Of particular interest to me was how the color delineation was right through the MIlky Way.



