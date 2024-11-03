Sign up
Photo 522
Reflection
...or Behind the Elephant if you look at it sideways. ;-P
Peace, all.
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
516
517
518
519
520
521
522
523
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
rocks
,
monochrome
,
b/w
Rob Z
ace
That's just fabulous with those shapes and reflections and graininess
November 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Soothing image.
November 4th, 2024
Tia
ace
Super image
November 4th, 2024
