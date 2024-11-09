Previous
Shells and a Bird by aikiuser
Shells and a Bird

A nice evening walk to help soothe the broken heart of this week's political disaster.

Peace, Bob
9th November 2024

aikiuser (jenn)

Diane ace
Being out in nature is so comforting. Beautiful photo.
November 10th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
Wow, the walk must have been wonderful. The area has beautiful lighting
November 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
A stunning capture with gorgeous layers of colour. I hope walk helped ;-)
November 10th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Love this!
November 10th, 2024  
