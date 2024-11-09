Sign up
Previous
Photo 528
Shells and a Bird
A nice evening walk to help soothe the broken heart of this week's political disaster.
Peace, Bob
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Tags
sky
sunset
water
bird
shells
Diane
ace
Being out in nature is so comforting. Beautiful photo.
November 10th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
Wow, the walk must have been wonderful. The area has beautiful lighting
November 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
A stunning capture with gorgeous layers of colour. I hope walk helped ;-)
November 10th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Love this!
November 10th, 2024
