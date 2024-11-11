Previous
Curious by aikiuser
We have such a delightful variety of wildlife in our local harbor. The sea otters are often very curious about those of us in kayaks and seem relatively unbothered by all the gawkers.

Thank you so much for taking time to comment on my images. I'm afraid I've been very remiss in returning the favor, but as always am still viewing and enjoying all of yours!

Peace
11th November 2024

aikiuser (jenn)

June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
