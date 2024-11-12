Previous
Peregrin Perch by aikiuser
Photo 531

Peregrin Perch

A small number of Peregrin falcons live in our area, but they are very elusive and difficult to spot let alone photograph. So lucky to see one perched on a boat's mast arm while kayaking recently!

I so appreciate all your comments, thank you for your continued visits! Peace
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

aikiuser (jenn)

@aikiuser

eDorre ace
What a beauty. Nice catch
November 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
They are such beautiful birds, lovely shot.
November 13th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
A nice find and capture.
November 13th, 2024  
