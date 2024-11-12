Sign up
Previous
Photo 531
Peregrin Perch
A small number of Peregrin falcons live in our area, but they are very elusive and difficult to spot let alone photograph. So lucky to see one perched on a boat's mast arm while kayaking recently!
I so appreciate all your comments, thank you for your continued visits! Peace
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Tags
bird
falcon
peregrin
eDorre
ace
What a beauty. Nice catch
November 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
They are such beautiful birds, lovely shot.
November 13th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
A nice find and capture.
November 13th, 2024
