Previous
Photo 535
Tree Leaf
A roll-off scrap where the roller is cleaned between paint layers on my Gelli project. Normally a throw-away scrap, it turned out kinda cool in a weird, random way. And besides, I'm a couple of weeks behind here and I needed a photo...
Peace, all
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
3
2
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1694
photos
132
followers
114
following
528
529
530
531
532
533
534
535
Tags
paint
,
gelli
,
not high art
Suzanne
ace
I like it!
December 3rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It's a beaut piece of scrap - so nicely arranged.
December 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful job and image!
December 3rd, 2024
