Tree Leaf by aikiuser
Tree Leaf

A roll-off scrap where the roller is cleaned between paint layers on my Gelli project. Normally a throw-away scrap, it turned out kinda cool in a weird, random way. And besides, I'm a couple of weeks behind here and I needed a photo...

Peace, all
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
Suzanne ace
I like it!
December 3rd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
It's a beaut piece of scrap - so nicely arranged.
December 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful job and image!
December 3rd, 2024  
