Photo 536
Smile
More play with the Gelli pad. This is not a precise art form, at least not for me(!), but the results are intriguing anyway.
Peace
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Tags
fun
painting
gelli
best viewed on a very small screen
