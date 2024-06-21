Sign up
Photo 4908
06212024
Painted brass
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
1
0
Cameron K. Fong
@aim54x
This started as a side project to keep me shooting in 2011, and I am still at it.
4914
photos
9
followers
4
following
1346% complete
4907
4908
4909
4910
4911
4912
4913
4914
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
21st June 2024 4:39pm
LTaylor
ace
glad to catch up with your wonderful project
June 27th, 2024
