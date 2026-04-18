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04182026 by aim54x
Photo 5574

04182026

Shaft
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Cameron K. Fong

@aim54x
This started as a side project to keep me shooting in 2011, and I am still at it...
1528% complete

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