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Photo 5645
06282026
Drama
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Cameron K. Fong
@aim54x
This started as a side project to keep me shooting in 2011, and I am still at it...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3
Taken
28th June 2026 10:23am
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