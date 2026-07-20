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07202026 by aim54x
Photo 5667

07202026

Nike
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Cameron K. Fong

@aim54x
This started as a side project to keep me shooting in 2011, and I am still at it...
1553% complete

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