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Photo 5672
07252026
Niigata Koshiibuki
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Cameron K. Fong
@aim54x
This started as a side project to keep me shooting in 2011, and I am still at it...
5677
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
E-P7
Taken
25th July 2026 4:24pm
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